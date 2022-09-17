Lackey business

Assembly Tom Lackey presents a certificate to Colleen Wardlaw, vice president/CFO of Adelman Broadcasting, recognizing the company as the 36th Assembly District Small Business of the Month.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Lackey’s office

QUARTZ HILL — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, recognized Adelman Broadcasting Inc. as the 36th Assembly District Small Business of the Month.

“They have been a big part of this community for many years and is always there to help nonprofits,” the Assemblyman’s staff wrote.

