QUARTZ HILL — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, recognized Adelman Broadcasting Inc. as the 36th Assembly District Small Business of the Month.
“They have been a big part of this community for many years and is always there to help nonprofits,” the Assemblyman’s staff wrote.
Lackey presented a certificate to Colleen Wardlaw, vice president/CFO of Adelman Broadcasting, at a Tuesday morning ceremony. They were joined by Vince Garcia, Operations, Bob-FM on-air talent; Ana Salazar, ”La Tia” Kepadre on-air talent; Trevor Hibber, senior marketing consultant; Chris Parke, senior marketing consultant; Danielle Gassaway, traffic coordinator/administration; Silvia Marcano, operations administration/digital content specialist; and technician Danny Stone.
Brandon Roque, a field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, also presented a certificate.
“Adelman Broadcasting has been a long time Community partner providing enjoyable music and local information,” Lackey said. “They deserve to be recognized and thanked for the powerful role they play in enhancing our Aerospace Valley.”
