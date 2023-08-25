Britain Obit Michael Parkinson

Michael Parkinson celebrates after being awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in London. Parkinson, the renowned British broadcaster who interviewed everyone from Muhammad Ali to David Bowie to Miss Piggy, has died. 

 Associated Press

LONDON — Michael Parkinson, the renowned British broadcaster who interviewed some of the world’s most famous celebrities of the 20th century from Muhammad Ali to Miss Piggy, has died. He was 88.

His family said in a statement to the BBC Aug. 17 that Parkinson died “peacefully at home last night” after a brief illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.