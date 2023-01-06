Britain Obit Fay Weldon

Author Fay Weldon attends the South Bank Awards, in 2001, at the Savoy Hotel in London. Weldon, known for works including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil” and “Praxis,” has died, her family said, Wednesday.

 Fiona Hanson/PA via AP

LONDON — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil,” has died, her family said, Wednesday. She was 91.

Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a prolific novelist, producing 30 novels as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage. She was one of the writers on the popular 1970s drama series “Upstairs, Downstairs,” receiving an award from the Writers Guild of America for the show’s first episode.

