LOS ANGELES — Nine US citizens have been arrested in London for allegedly smuggling large quantities of cannabis from Los Angeles to the United Kingdom, British officials announced, Tuesday.
According to the British National Crime Agency, authorities seized drugs, over the past week, that were packed into checked luggage and flown from Los Angeles International Airport to Heathrow Airport. The first seizure of smuggled cannabis was made, on Jan. 10, followed by another, on Friday, two more, on Saturday, four, on Sunday, and one, on Monday, according to the NCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.