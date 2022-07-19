The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are investigating the robbery of millions in gems and jewelry from a Brinks truck, July 11 in Lebec.
Deputies responded to the Flying J rest stop and gas station, off Interstate 5, in response to a burglary of a cargo container, Sheriff’s officials reported, Monday afternoon.
Earlier news reports placed the robbery in Lancaster.
The Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Cats and Metro Detail investigators are working with the FBI on the criminal investigation and are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects and locating the stolen items.
The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10, following an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, Brandy Swanson, the group’s director said. It was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Swanson said between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces. She said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses.
Brinks representatives, however, said the declared value reported by its customers to the company prior to shipping was less than $10 million.
“We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract,” Brinks officials said in a statement to the media.
Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically under-insure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.
“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” she said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”
The International Gem and Jewelry show hosts about 45 shows nationwide per year, she said.
Anyone with information or questions related to the investigation should contact Sgt. Mileski at Major Crimes Bureau. Anonymous tips may be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com
