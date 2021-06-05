PALMDALE — Volunteers will come together today and Sunday to create another vibrant crosswalk public art installation, this time at Best of the West Softball Complex at Marie Kerr Park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Work on the project, the second “Peace Together” collaboration with the city and Dunn-Edwards Paints, will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Just as they did earlier at DryTown Water Park, volunteers will paint an interlocking rainbow pattern on selected crosswalks in front of the complex. The name is a play on words of the puzzle pieces design.
All the volunteer positions have been filled.
“Our first ‘Peace Together’ installation at Dry Town was a huge success,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a statement promoting the event. “Two dozen community volunteers gathered at the crosswalks between DryTown Water Park and Oasis Recreation Center on a beautiful weekend in April to bring visual harmony to the location.”
The project was conceived as a way “to bring some color into the streets of Palmdale and to bring people together in the process of doing that,” Public Art Coordinator George Davis said.
Davis spoke during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where city officials recognized three key people in the “Peace Together” project: Hector Corado of Dunn-Edwards Paints, and artists Christopher Minsal and Xochilt Gracia.
All three worked on the project’s planning and engaged with the volunteers to make it an exciting experience, he said.
Davis said the crosswalk art “is just the beginning for us. We’re looking forward to more to make this city beautiful.”
