LANCASTER — The AV Fair & Event Center will host the 18th annual Bridal Show from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, in the Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H.
For the first time in three years, the popular public event will take place in person, hosting nearly 100 vendors/exhibitors and opening its doors to hundreds of attendees. Participating vendors and exhibitors will provide professional expertise and share an array of services and products that range from invitations to wedding cakes, transportation, photography, flowers, decorations, music options, jewelry and catering services. Many of the onsite vendors and exhibitors will be offering exclusive discounts, giveaways and gift baskets.
The AV Fair & Event Center is offering 10% off venue rentals along with “swag bags” for those who book their next event at the Bridal Show. Bridal Registry will be raffling off four $600 ring vouchers to participating attendees.
“This is the eighteenth year that the AV Fair & Event Center has had the honor of hosting the community’s largest Bridal Show, Bridal Show Event Coordinator Linda Erb said. “The AV Fair & Event Center staff, vendors/exhibitors, and sponsors are thrilled to be back in person to be able to share new products, inspire brides and grooms, and their friends and families as they plan a perfect wedding, reception, and honeymoon.”
Erb added: “Once again, we’ll be partnering with the best and most prestigious wedding event professionals in the region. All of us who are part of this event are extremely passionate about what we do and how we do it. Our attendees can expect a wonderful experience, and they’ll leave the event with practical insights that will make their special day even more joyful.”
Admission to the Bridal Show is free for attendees that register online prior to Sunday. Admission day of the event is $5. Parking is $10. For details contact Linda Erb at 661-948- 6060. Ext 123 or visit avfair.com
