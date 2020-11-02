LANCASTER — Local brewhouse Bravery Brewing Co. won four awards for its craft beer last month in October.
Brian Avery, Bravery Brewing owner, was excited for him and his team to receive more accolades for their hard work.
“Normally in a pre-COVID world, it’s just nice validation,” Avery said. “… Back then it was just kind of a nice pat on the back, but now it’s even nicer because there’s some light amongst all of this darkness that’s going on.”
The brewery took home a silver medal from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, along with two gold ribbons and a bronze ribbon from the San Diego International Beer Competition.
“The most prestigious being a silver medal that we won at the Great American Beer Festival,” Avery said. “That’s probably the most important beer competition in the county.”
Bravery won its Silver Medal in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged strong beer category for its Bourbon B.A. Big Game Barleywine.
In San Diego, Bravery’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Shroud and non-barrel-aged Big Game both won gold along with its non-barrel-aged The Shroud winning bronze in their respective categories.d
“Only so many breweries from the entire county of Los Angeles take metals home from either of those competitions,” he said, “so to take three from San Diego was a pretty exciting feat.”
Much like most of the world, the brewery was affected greatly by the pandemic and has gone through a rough eight months.
During the closures, Bravery has had to work with local food trucks to stay open. However, that isn’t a sustainable plan and the brewery has been working on a project for the long run.
“This year, because there was so much uncertainty with everything and breweries without kitchens weren’t allowed to reopen, we made the decision about four months ago to open up a pizza kitchen,” Avery said.
The brewery was recently approved by the county to retrofit its 1,000-square-foot office into a pizza kitchen.
“So we’re hoping by the end of the year it’ll be up and running,” Avery said. “So you can come to Bravery and not just get beer, like you’ve always been able to, but now you can get pizza.”
To try Bravery’s award-winning craft beer, residents can visit the Tasting Room at 42705 Eighth St. West from 2 to 9 p.m. Beer is still available to-go and is available for purchase online at www.braverybrewing.com
