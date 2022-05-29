LANCASTER — The ongoing baby formula shortage has brought attention to the needs of feeding infants when they can not, for varied reasons, be fed their mother’s breast milk.
This is an issue faced by those at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit, where premature and otherwise critically ill infants may be sustained by breast milk donated by other mothers.
Last year, the NICU used 84 gallons of donated breast milk, Couplet Care Nurse Manager Angela Alvarez said.
“It’s a great service to have this milk donation collection site that directly impacts our preemie babies,” she said.
To aid in the cause, the hospital, in collaboration with the Antelope Valley Breastfeeding Coalition, hosted a breast milk drive, on May 7. Donors contributed more than 2,500 ounces — more than 19 gallons — that day, Alvarez said.
“It was really amazing to see the generous spirit of people in our community,” she said. “Overall, we’ve had really good success with our milk drives.”
The medical center is one of four Los Angeles County collection sites for Mother’s Milk Bank, a designation it has held, since 2017, in collaboration with BreastFeedLA.
Breast milk donated by mothers is sent to the milk bank, where it pasteurized and processed, then sent to locales such as AVMC where it is used to help babies in need.
Donors must register with Mother’s Milk Bank and undergo a health screening to qualify, Alvarez said. Once they qualify, they may drop off donated milk at AVMC.
“It’s a lot easier way for them to donate milk than if they had to ship it themselves to Mother’s Milk Bank,” she said.
Donors are assigned a number, and any milk they donate is tracked with that number.
“It’s a very in-depth process the milk goes through,” she said.
While breast milk is often preferred, there are some instances in the NICU where formula is given to the tiny patients, Alvarez said.
However, the unit has not faced any issues from the ongoing shortage.
“So far, we’ve been able to meet all the demands of the babies at AVMC,” she said.
Breastfeeding mothers interested in becoming a donor may contact AVMC’s Education and Breast Feeding Center at 661-726-6210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.