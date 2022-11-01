Brazil Elections

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential run-off election, Sunday, to become the country’s next president, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

 Andre Penner/AP Photo

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — In Brazil’s capital, on Monday, the silence was deafening.

Nearly a full day after President Jair Bolsonaro lost his bid for reelection, the usually brash right-wing leader had neither conceded defeat nor challenged the results of the country’s closest political contest in more than three decades.

