Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first fully crewed test flight of its SpaceShipTwo space plane Sunday, with company founder Richard Branson making his long-anticipated flight to the edge of space.
“We’ve been to space, everybody!” Branson said following the flight. “I’m definitely still up there.”
In a somewhat garbled transmission during the flight, Branson said it was “an experience of a lifetime.”
“I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars and now I’m an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth,” he said during the flight, and repeated once on the ground. “For the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do.”
The flight, the 22nd of the vehicle dubbed “Unity” and the fourth to reach space, was termed a milestone in the 17-year SpaceShipTwo development program. It was the first flight test to carry a full complement of crew in the cabin as configured for passengers.
Joining Branson as mission specialists were Virgin Galactic’s lead Operations engineer, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of Government Affairs and Research Operations, as well as Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses.
Moses also flew on the second spaceflight, from Mojave, in February 2019.
Unity was piloted by Chief Pilot Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci.
Carried beneath the wingspan of the WhiteKnightTwo mothership, the space plane took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico at about 7:40 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, a start delayed by about 90 minutes due to overnight weather, according to Virgin Galactic.
After climbing to the launch point at a little more than 46,000 feet altitude, Unity was released and its rocket motor lit, shooting the space plane to speeds of Mach 3 before shutting off a minute later. The vehicle then coasted to a height of just over 282,000 feet, or 53.5 miles. The United States government marks the edge of space at 50 miles.
Branson and the other three crew members floated about the cabin for a few minutes of weightlessness, before strapping back into their seats for the final descent to a smooth landing on the same runway from which they took off an hour earlier.
Based on the realtime data and the initial inspection following landing, “everything looked perfect” with the spaceship, Virgin Galactic’s President of Space Missions and Safety Mike Moses said.
Once Unity was towed back to the terminal, the crew emerged to cheering crowds. Branson was greeted with hugs from his family members.
The crew of newly minted astronauts received astronaut wings, pinned on by former space shuttle and International Space Station astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield, who described them as Virgin Galactic wings. They appeared to differ somewhat from the civilian astronaut wings presented to previous Virgin Galactic pilots and crew member Moses by the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as their predecessors in SpaceShipOne.
Once pinned, the crew indulged in a celebratory champagne shower.
The crew later shared their experiences with school children brought to witness the flight, as well as the press and public.
“The view is just stunning,” Bennett said. “It’s very zen, it’s very kind of peaceful. What jumped out at me was the colors and how far it seemed we were up there.”
“I’m never going to be able to do it justice. It’s indescribably beautiful,” Branson said of the flight.
The pilots and crew carried personal mementos in the pockets of their flight suits, including family photos, pins and flags from their alma maters.
Branson said his role on the test flight was to take notes in order to fine-tune the experience for future customers, from the pre-flight training through the flight itself.
“I’ve written down 30 or 40 little things that will make the next experience for the next person that goes to space with us that much better,” he said, adding that “99.9% was beyond my wildest dreams.”
“The views are breathtaking. There’s no question we are so lucky to have this planet that we live on,” Branson said, adding he will devote the rest of his life to protecting the planet he saw, and hopes others who share the experience decide to do the same.
Sunday’s test flight was also the first one to be live-streamed by Virgin Galactic, viewed by more than 673,000 on YouTube. The program, which some observers noted put the “commercial” in commercial space, featured Stephen Colbert, a performance by singer Khalid and commentary from Hadfield and future Virgin Galactic astronaut/researcher Kellie Gerardi.
“I love it when the stuff of dreams becomes a reality,” Hadfield said during the broadcast, noting that SpaceShipTwo follows the footsteps of the X-15 and SpaceShipOne rocket planes. “They pried the door open initially, but this crew today is really pushing it open permanently.”
Following the flight, Branson announced a contest with promoter Omaze for a drawing for two tickets on one of the first commercial flights. The prize package includes a Branson-guided tour of Spaceport America.
There is no charge to enter, but donations made to an associated charity increase the number of entries; for example, a $10 donation equals 100 entries.
Contest information and entries are available at omaze.com
