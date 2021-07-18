Watching the latest flight of SpaceShipTwo, which launched from New Mexico last Sunday, reminded me that the flight was made possible back in 1947 by another rocket flight from what is now Edwards Air Force Base.
By an Air Force B-29 bomber dropping a small orange rocket piloted by Chuck Yeager.
It exceeded the speed of sound and launched a new way of flight-testing rocket-powered vehicles, including the X-15, that led to last Sunday’s venture into the lower levels of space.
The Virgin Galactic flight also officially opened the way for average folks to become astronauts.
TV coverage
The television coverage of the event that I watched left something to be desired. The folks covering the event didn’t seem to know much about what they were covering.
While the TV folk seemed to believe this was a first-time event, to many of us watching the flight it was like all the other launches we have observed over the past 17 years.
The mother ship takes off, flies to launch altitude and drops the ship, which fires its rocket engine, heads into space and then glides back to a landing, in which the nose drops gently onto a small piece of hardwood that you can smell burning if you are close enough to the runway.
Like many, many similar flights from the time Burt Rutan designed SpaceShipOne and its original mother ship.
One announcer said the difference between SS2 and Jeff Bozos in his vehicle was that Bezos will be launched “the traditional way, from the ground.”
That, to me, is not the “traditional way.”
As Branson has noted when discussing Virgin Galactic’s Boeing 747 LauncherOne vehicle for launching small stuff into space, “we can launch from just about anywhere in the world with a runway.”
Emphasis on the wealthy
The other media emphasis on the flight was on “the wealthy,” who seem to be a primary media target, focusing on the first commercial passengers who have paid $250,000 for a ride.
That’s a price that will come down as the technology evolves, like the price of electric cars.
Commercial space was the focus of two recent Los Angeles Times diatribes by consumer reporter Michael Hiltzik, who apparently cannot find any logical reason for flying into space.
What Hiltzik and others of little imagination and information seem to ignore is that research has been yielding knowledge since the beginning of time.
Like all the gadgets in our everyday lives, our homes, our cars and our jobs.
Local impact
Preparing for that Sunday space flight and all the others has provided good jobs for many super-smart and creative folks at Scaled Composites and Virgin Galactic over the years, contributing to the local economy and attracting other commercial space activity to Mojave.
Sunday’s flight might have launched from Mojave had officials in Sacramento paid any attention to Mojave’s emerging commercial space industry the way former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson did.
Richardson made so many flights to Mojave to check out what was happening here and how he could shift it to his state that his nickname for then-Mojave Air and Spaceport CEO Stu Witt was “Stuey.”
Then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is the sole California chief executive to visit Mojave, once, for the rollout of SS2, which was also attended by Richardson, who once flew a 737 loaded with New Mexico business leaders to Mojave to see what they could steal.
When Stu Witt and some Mojave space industry tenants visited Sacramento during Schwarzenegger’s regime to seek state support for what was happening in Mojave, they were insulted by a Schwarzenegger underling and didn’t get to meet the governor.
No other California governor has been here before or since, including the current incumbent. Which is why Virgin Galactic is in New Mexico.
Local ingenuity
Rutan, Branson and other aerospace leaders have been able to succeed at Mojave with private funds and strong local support, beginning with Dan Sabovich, an Arvin farmer who was the first manager of what is today the nation’s (and probably the world’s) first commercial spaceport, and who gave a young Rutan a rent-free deal to develop his innovative new business and all the businesses that followed.
Kern County officials also helped, followed by entrepreneurs like Branson who invested their own funds, something the TV detractors of such folk seem to ignore.
Along the way, one space firm that was perennially unable to attract investors used to brag that it “didn’t need any billionaires,” as its CEO constantly bad-mouthed California to would-be investors.
It moved to Texas and went broke, leaving behind a tall white relic in the Spaceport’s Legacy Park.
Boosting Mojave
Last week the East Kern Economic Alliance heard an update on the Mojave Air and Spaceport from new CEO Todd Lindner at the airport and online.
Lindner reported on activity at the airport and on the need for new housing.
Having moved here from Florida, Lindner said he and his wife have discovered, while traveling in the region, that Mojave’s central location puts it “within two hours of just about everything!” in Southern California.
On the housing situation, Lindner acknowledged that the issue is a double-edged sword.
“We need housing but we need to make sure that it doesn’t interfere with our airport operations.”
I noted that while Kern County government is supportive of development efforts, the big problem is developers who don’t think they can sell homes at prices that will cover their building costs.
My view is when buyers compare local prices with skyrocketing prices in nearby communities, our central location, and Mojave’s low crime rate as reported by the local Sheriff’s Sergeant recently, they will come.
Stay safe and cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.