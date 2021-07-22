PALMDALE — Hoping to inspire a new generation of tree lovers with education about urban forestry, Paul Wood and Evan Armstrong from the City’s Urban Grounds and Green Spaces gave a group of youngsters a hands-on lesson in trees at Marie Kerr Park on Wednesday.
The brief tour of the park’s trees followed a virtual assembly program conducted by TreeCircus where educator Timmy Womick and Naturalist Grayson Keating explained tree biology and urban forestry.
“They had a Q&A; they were asking questions about trees, about flowers, just very inquisitive about how trees and plant life grows. So we’re trying to spark the scientist in them to spark the next generation of urban foresters,” said Laura Rice, a recreation supervisor with the Department of Parks and Recreation who are also part of the tour.
Palmdale has 60 different species of trees, with about 25,000 trees in the city. The City uses TreePlotter software for urban forest management where each tree has an individual identification number.
“You learn from trees,” said Aren Gaspar, who attended the program with his mother Vehanoush and father Aram.
Aren added trees need soil, water and sun to thrive.
“He’s really interested in trees; also planting the trees,” Vehanoush said, adding Aren enjoys planting trees with his father.
“What do you guys think happened here?” Wood, senior maintenance specialist, asked the boys and girls.
He pointed to a spot on a Chinese Pistache tree where a branch was cut off.
“Trees typically don’t heal,” Wood said. “So this cut will remain inside the tree and this new wood will grow around it and close off over time. As the tree grows in diameter that cut will be inside forever.”
The students also looked at a Raywood ash tree. The tree’s leaves were green. They will change color in the fall.
“They’re beautiful in the fall,” said Armstrong, a landscape inspector.
Wood and Armstrong are ISA certified arborists.
Asked how they manage the urban forest during a drought, Wood said they irrigate trees based on evapotranspiration, which measures the loss of water that evaporates from the soil and the transpiration, or water loss, from the tree or plant through the leaves.
Another important step is to acclimate trees to a drier condition. It’s best to gradually wean a tree off heavy watering rather than cut them off dramatically because that will stress the tree.
