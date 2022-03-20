A new online service is available through area libraries to provide homework help, as well as aid for job seekers and veterans.
Access to the program, called BrainFuse, is funded through the California State Public Library, and access is available to all state residents.
BrainFuse includes several different services, including HelpNow for assorted homework help and study aids, including adult education programs; JobNow, with job and resume coaching; and VetNow, providing help with navigating Veterans Administration and community programs.
“It’s just a really great service — all sorts of things with your library card,” Palmdale City Library Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said.
The program is available locally through the Palmdale City Library and the Los Angeles County Library.
The HelpNow service, which requires a library card to access through either library system, offers students live tutoring for core subjects and preparation for various tests such as the SAT, a writing lab to provide feedback on essays and other writings and homework questions.
The JobNow and VetNow programs are offered online to anyone, no library card required.
The site offers a myriad of tools for job-seekers, including coaching for resume and interviews, unemployment assistance and webinars on related topics.
Veterans may ask questions directly regarding navigating the VA system, outside normal business hours.
The site also includes a number of adult education offerings, from help obtaining a GED, US citizenship, English learners and educational programs for all levels, from middle school on up.
To access these programs from the Palmdale library, visit the library’s Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org/library, and click on “Library Resources” in the bar on the left side.
For the Los Angeles County Library system, visit lacountylibrary.org and click on the “Resources” tab for JobNow and VetNow, and the “Students” link under the “Teens and Kids” tab for HelpNow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.