Cal City OHV

California City’s popular off-road areas are gearing up for the annual gathering of holiday revelers over the New Year’s weekend. Borax Bill Park and Station had numerous vendors on hand, Thursday, as the riders continued the influx that began in earnest, on Wednesday. “We’re still seeing a significant amount of people come in,” despite cold and rainy weather, Cal City OHV Program Manager Inge Elmes said. “It’s been awesome.” Borax Bill Park and Station serves as the “home base” for the OHV program, where visitors may purchase the required city permits and fill up with water, as well as visit the many vendors at the site.

 Photo courtesy of Cal City OHV

