HUNTINGTON PARK (CNS) — A boy was shot to death Friday in the unincorporated Florence area.
The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of Holmes Avenue, near Wilmington Avenue and the border with Huntington Park, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.
Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.