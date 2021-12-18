LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a young boy, Thursday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The shooting was reported ,shortly after 7:30 p.m., in the 1300 block of West Avenue H.
The young boy was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead hours later, officials said.
Sheriff’s officials had no further information on the incident under investigation, Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information also may be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the “P3 Tips” app, or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
