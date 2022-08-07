Britain Life Support Battle

Hollie Dance, mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, speaks to the media, on Wednesday, outside the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

 James Manning/PA via AP

LONDON (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died, Saturday, at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died, at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family’s effort to extend treatment and a request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child’s best interests.

