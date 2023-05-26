WOODLAND HILLS — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with the near-fatal stabbing of a Metro bus driver, and the driver remained in critical condition.
Due to the suspect’s age, his name was not released.
He is suspected in an attack that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street. Police said the teen boarded the bus and got into an argument with the 61-year-old driver over fare evasion.
Both the driver and teen wound up getting off the bus and continued the argument, during which the teen pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the driver, according to police.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore credited paramedics and the staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center for their work on the driver, who remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday.
“The nature of the injuries he sustained were definitely beyond life- threatening,” Moore said. “In many other instances, he would not have survived the level of this attack.”
It was unclear what led detectives to the suspect, although Moore credited assistance from the public. Moore said police conducted a sweeping manhunt throughout the San Fernando Valley throughout the night. Police also circulated photos of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera on the bus.
He said the arrest was made early Thursday afternoon, but he offered no specifics.
Earlier in the day Thursday, Metro Board of Directors Chairman Ara Najarian, a Glendale City Council member, announced that the agency was offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the stabbing. It was not immediately clear if anyone will be eligible for that reward now that the suspect has been captured.
“Words fail to capture the depth of our sorrow and our concern for our injured employee,” Najarian said. “I know this board stands together, united in our prayers and hopes for the operator’s swift and complete recovery.”
