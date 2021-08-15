LOS ANGELES — Police on Thursday arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of shooting to death a shoe store employee who tried to break up a dispute over a raffle for a pair of sneakers.
The teenager was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. in South Gate and booked on suspicion of murder, according to a police statement.
“Extensive video was recovered and a thorough investigation was completed,” LAPD said. “Numerous tips came in from the community on this case and was pivotal in the quick arrest.”
Wedesday afternoon’s shooting in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles was captured on cellphone video. Investigators worked through the night to track down the killer, the LAPD said.
Jayren Bradford, 26, had just arrived for work at Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue when a co-worker asked him to help de-escalate a dispute between a group of people and employees outside the store, witnesses and co-workers said.
