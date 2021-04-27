ACTON (CNS) — A 12-year-old boy killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Acton was identified by the coroner’s office Monday.
The crash on the northbound freeway, north of Crown Valley Road, occurred at 11:05 p.m. Friday, when a 2011 Honda Accord rear-ended a 1999 Honda Accord, the CHP reported.
The impact caused the 1999 Accord to spin out of control and come to a rest facing southbound, within the northbound Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of traffic.
Daiki Washington, who was a passenger in the car, was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, where he later died from his injuries, according to the CHP.
A 15-year-old boy in the same car suffered major injuries, and two other people — a 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man — escaped with just minor injuries, CHP officials said. All were transported to the hospital.
The motorist driving the 2011 Honda, a 23-year-old resident of Lancaster, was transported to Antelope Valley with minor injuries.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs in this collision is still under investigation,” according to a CHP news statement.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
