ROSAMOND — A drive-by gunman wounded an 11-year-old boy and grazed two other people, authorities said.
The boy was inside a car parked near a business when the gunman fired several rounds at people from inside a dark blue car Tuesday evening and fled, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The boy was hospitalized with two non-life-threatening wounds to the upper torso.
A man and a woman who were grazed by bullets did not require medical attention, the office said.
