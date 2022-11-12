Christian Flag Boston

The city of Boston has agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to the Christian legal organization that backed a court challenge after the city refused to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall, a case that made it all the way to the US Supreme Court.

The settlement announced, Tuesday, by Liberty Counsel covers attorneys’ fees and other costs associated with the legal battle that started, in 2017, when city resident Hal Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution group asked to hoist the flag on one of three poles on City Hall Plaza to mark Constitution Day.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Sounds like the politicians that run the city of Boston are a Pack of Dirtbags. Sounds like they got out cheap.

