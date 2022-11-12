BOSTON — The city of Boston has agreed to pay more than $2.1 million to the Christian legal organization that backed a court challenge after the city refused to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall, a case that made it all the way to the US Supreme Court.
The settlement announced, Tuesday, by Liberty Counsel covers attorneys’ fees and other costs associated with the legal battle that started, in 2017, when city resident Hal Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution group asked to hoist the flag on one of three poles on City Hall Plaza to mark Constitution Day.
“We are pleased that after five years of litigation and a unanimous victory at the US Supreme Court, we joined with Hal Shurtleff to finally let freedom fly in Boston, the Cradle of Liberty,” Liberty Counsel founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a statement.
The US, state and city flags usually fly outside the building, but the city flag is sometimes taken down and temporarily replaced with another.
Between 2005 and 2017, the city approved 284 consecutive applications from private organizations to fly flags, with no denials, before it rejected Shurtleff’s proposal, Liberty Counsel said.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled, in May, that the city violated the free speech rights of Shurtleff because of his “religious viewpoint.”
The Christian flag — which is white, with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner — finally flew for a couple hours outside City Hall, on Aug. 3, as activists cheered and sang songs of praise.
The city has since passed an ordinance that clarifies the rules for flag raisings.
Liberty Counsel was entitled to attorneys’ fees as the prevailing party in the case, the city said in a statement.
The city’s Law Department determined $2.125 million to be reasonable based on billing statements provided by Liberty Counsel and through their own analysis, the statement said.
“Settlement at this time also allows the city to avoid the costs and uncertainty associated with further litigation in this case,” the city statement said.
The case has established precedent, Liberty Counsel’s Staver said, “including the overturning of the 1971 ‘Lemon Test,’ which Justice (Antonin) Scalia once described as a ‘ghoul in a late night horror movie.’ The case of Shurtleff v. City of Boston finally buried this ghoul that haunted the First Amendment for 51 years.”
(1) comment
Sounds like the politicians that run the city of Boston are a Pack of Dirtbags. Sounds like they got out cheap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.