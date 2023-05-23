Obit-Rick Hoyt

Rick Hoyt (center) is pushed by his father Dick (left) along the Boston Marathon course during the 2013 race. Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

 Associated Press files

BOSTON — Rick Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system, his family announced on Monday.

