AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington.
What Abbott’s get-tough plans haven’t done in the year since he began rolling them out is curb the number of people crossing the border.
Along the border in Texas, where officials say, Monday’s fatal tractor-trailer journey began, US authorities stopped migrants from crossing illegally 523,000 times, between January and May, up from 417,000 over the same span, a year ago. It reflects how, across the nation’s entire southern border, crossings are at or near the highest, in about two decades.
The deadliest smuggling attempt in US history illustrated the limitations of Abbott’s massive border apparatus as the two-term governor, who is up for reelection, in November, points the finger at President Joe Biden. Immigration advocates have disagreed with Abbott’s criticism and said Biden is focused on enforcement.
“Texas is going to take action to do our part to try to reduce the illegal immigration coming into our country,” Abbott said, Wednesday, while on the border in the town of Eagle Pass.
He said that state troopers would begin inspecting more tractor-trailers in wake of the tragedy. He did not provide details about the extent or location of the inspections. But unlike an inspection effort, three months ago, that gridlocked the state’s 1,200-mile border for a week, troopers are not checking every tractor-trailer as it comes into Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to questions, Friday, about how many trucks have been inspected since the governor’s order or whether any migrants have been found.
Critics have questioned the transparency and metrics of what is now a $3 billion mission since Operation Lone Star was launched, in the spring of 2021. Some arrests, including for low-level amounts of marijuana during traffic stops, appear to have little to do with border security. After a rushed deployment of the Texas National Guard, some members complained of low morale, late paychecks and having little to do.
Since April, Abbott has offered bus rides to Washington to migrants who cross the border, saying he was taking the immigration issue to Congress’ doorstep. So far, about 3,000 migrants have taken the trip at a cost of more than $5 million.
“Greg Abbott, all he wants to do is gotcha phrases and gotcha stunts without any real solutions,” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes the back road in San Antonio where the truck was found abandoned. “He’s spent over $10 billion supposedly securing the border and hasn’t done one damn thing to fix this.”
