LANCASTER — Individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or who are looking to sharpen their Microsoft Office skills, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, might want to consider Antelope Valley College’s new Business Information Professional Certificate and Degree program.
Student can earn three certificates through the program.
“In the past, you sometimes had to go two, three semesters to get a certificate. We’ve made this so they can get a certificate each semester,” said AV College Business, Management and Computer Applications instructor Kent Moser.
The program starts in the spring 2021 semester. Students can earn a Level 1 certificate by taking one-unit entry-level courses in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, along with the other required courses such as keyboarding, computer literacy and Math for Business /Consumers.
The Level 2 certificate, for which courses will be offered in the fall 2021 semester, includes one-unit intermediate level Microsoft Word and Excel courses plus Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Access.
Level 3 certificate courses, offered in spring 2022, include advanced one-unit courses in Microsoft Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint.
Students who earn all three certificates can continue their education for an associate degree in Business Information Professional.
Students can get a full semester’s worth or e-textbooks for the Business Information Professional program and other courses for about $120 a semester through Cengage. The company also offers access to more than 15,000 e-texts and materials at a higher flat rate for 12 months, or for two years.
Students who complete the program will have the skills for entry-level office or managerial and administrative work.
Registration for AV College’s spring semester, which begins Jan. 11, is underway.
Business Information Professional will replace the existing Office Technology program. Students enrolled in Office Technology will be able to continue their education until they are finished.
