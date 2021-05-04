PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library could eliminate fines for overdue library materials.
The City Council, tonight, will consider a unanimous recommendation by the Board of Library Trustees to eliminate the policy and practice of charging fines for overdue library materials.
The library currently charges 20 cents per day for overdue materials, up to a total of $12. It charges the cost of the item for any lost materials. The proposed recommendation, if approved, would become effective July 1.
“That’s a social justice issue that has been going around the country,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said Monday during a briefing.
Many public libraries across the nation have eliminated late fees over the last two to three years. According to the American Library Association, monetary fines present an economic barrier to access of library materials and services.
Libraries in Altadena, Glendale, Sierra Madre, Simi Valley and South Pasadena eliminated overdue fines within the last three years. Libraries in Burbank, Calabasas and Monterey Park are considering eliminating overdue fines, according to a staff report.
Palmdale collects about $25,000 annually in fines for overdue materials.
“It’s not a huge revenue generator,” Murphy said.
He said overdue fines encourage people not to return library materials, which would then discourage them from checking out more books.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
In compliance with the April 15 County of Los Angeles Public Health order, the Council Chamber will be open for public comment, including public seating available at limited capacity.
Individuals are required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination or cleared COVID-19 test and practice social distancing.
Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by visiting https://zoom.us/j/94083696310?pwd=dkk1cWlMVnZzU05qMjMwbGw2UGsvZz09
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 940 8369 6310 and passcode 939814.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
