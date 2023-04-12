Westside book

Community member David Dionne holds up a copy of “Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope,” about a transgender youth, at the April 4 Westside Union School District Board of Education meeting. The book has caused controversy after members of the Student Equality Club at Gregg Anderson Academy read it to their peers in three classrooms.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A 40-page book about a transgender youth included on the California Department of Education’s recommended literature list, but which is not part of official state curriculum, caused a storm of controversy after it was selected by the Student Equality Club at Gregg Anderson Academy in Westside Union School District last fall and read to sixth-grade students by members of the club.

The Student Equality Club chose three books to share with teachers and their classes in recognition of a trio of topics with corresponding days or months, such as Native American Heritage Month and Transgender Remembrance Day. Not all teachers signed up for Equality Club students to read the books.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

First of all ..who is the Coward still wearing a Mask in the picture..? Hey Coward you should stay home, hiding under your bed...Mr. Obedient Citizen (Sheep).

Why is it the Trans population is .5% of the population...yet 80% of the news. Great to see the Parents Standing up to the "Teachers Agenda"...Public School Teachers (aka Dope Fiends, Sexual Predators,and Traitors) and the Teachers Union.

"""memorialize those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence"" Is that the people that have been "KILLED" by Transgenders..? I wonder why the New Media (aka extension of the Democrat party) and the Public...have not demanded the release of the Nashville Transgender 'Killer" Manifesto...WHY IS THAT...?? Until I read it...I will figure the worst..that all Transgenders are Killers, just waiting to SNAP. You have people that are true Transgender and are legitimate and are not a threat to the public....Then you have the Transgenders with "Mommy and Daddy issues (97% of the Trans community are these people) They go trans for attention...and when the novelty wears off (shock value) they seek to regain that attention...one way or another...This is where violence steps in. Society (the Democrats) are promoting Gender Confusion....the Public School Teachers jump on board because they want a Pay Check...or they are Sexual Predators....

""Giardinelli said. “My kid does not have mental illness""...Ask yourself would you want Giardinelli to babysit "your" children...? I wouldn't. You always have exceptions to the rule...maybe Giardinelli kid is that exception...still wouldn't let either one babysit my kids. Again....Lets see the Nashville TRANSGENDER KILLER's MANIFESTO...NOW !!!

