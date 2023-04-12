PALMDALE — A 40-page book about a transgender youth included on the California Department of Education’s recommended literature list, but which is not part of official state curriculum, caused a storm of controversy after it was selected by the Student Equality Club at Gregg Anderson Academy in Westside Union School District last fall and read to sixth-grade students by members of the club.
The Student Equality Club chose three books to share with teachers and their classes in recognition of a trio of topics with corresponding days or months, such as Native American Heritage Month and Transgender Remembrance Day. Not all teachers signed up for Equality Club students to read the books.
The students selected “Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope” to share in honor of Transgender Remembrance Day.
Transgender Remembrance Day, last Nov. 20, was meant to honor, commemorate and memorialize those who have lost their lives to anti-transgender violence and their loved ones. Three teachers signed up for the students to read the book, which was written by author Jodie Patterson, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow and published in 2021.
“Patterson, an activist and chair of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Board, shares her transgender son’s experience in this important picture book about identity and acceptance,” a description said.
The book is recommended for grade levels kindergarten through second grade, according to the CDE.
“Penelope’s experiences show children that it always makes you stronger when you are true to yourself and who you really are,” an annotation said.
Some parents were upset that the book was presented to their children and asked why they were not told in advance, District officials said.
Other complaints came from parents of children who attend the school, but whose students were not in the classroom. The controversy drew standing-room-only crowds at Westside Union’s two February meetings.
The Board had District legal counsel do a presentation at the March 7 meeting on the FAIR (Fair, Accurate, Inclusive and Respectful) Education Act. The FAIR Education Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, amended the state Education Code to ensure that the contributions and roles of underrepresented racial, ethnic and cultural populations are included in grades first through 12th US and California history lessons, classes and curricular materials.
The controversy has drawn the attention of community members who do not have children in the District but who oppose the book. At the April 4 meeting, eight people signed up to speak.
“What are you going to do about the teachers who are going beyond the FAIR Act mandate and indoctrinating children in issues of gender and sexuality that are not their purview?” community member Myron Hawthorne said in reference to comments he made at a previous meeting. “If you’re not going to answer us from this side of the table, I intend to do everything in my power to get on that side of the table. And If I do so, I won’t be asking you for an answer; I will be demanding one.”
Community member David Dionne, a teacher, humanist and president of Antelope Valley Freethinkers, acknowledged the humanity of everyone in the room, “regardless of what side they take on this issue.”
“We all have our own experiences, aspirations and challenges that make us unique an worthy of consideration and respect,” he said. “I appreciate how everyone in this room is dedicated to the welfare of students. This is a contentious issue but we need to keep listening and talking and find new solutions. At the last Board meeting, I heard various statements about trans students and transgenderism that were ignorant, irrational and inflammatory.”
He said as education professionals, they must instead focus on evidence and data, adding that every major mental health and medical institution agree that transgenderism lies on the natural spectrum of gender expression.
Dionne purchased a copy of “Born Ready,” read it and announced that he will donate a copy of the book to each school library in the District. In addition, Atheists United partnered with OpenBooks.org to donate one LGBTQ+ children’s book to school libraries each time an anti-trans commentator speaks at a Board meeting. So far, they have raised $453.
“The American people need to stand up and defend their liberty,” speaker Angela Lee said. “We are standing at the precipice of progressivism’s threat to our freedom and now we are paying the price.”
Jessica Enos, a home school mom, said she did not have children in the school system when the FAIR Act was implemented.
“Because the previous generation failed to protect our kids, here I am,” she said. “What are you going to do about the psychological warfare on our children? It’s time to instruct your teachers to leave their sexual perverted thoughts at least to themselves. I understand the curriculum is there, but personal opinion, reading books that encourage sexual perversion should never be an option in our schools.”
Glenn Giardinelli shared his perspective as the parent of a trans child who is now a well-adjusted adult.
“I’ve had to watch my kid grow up, go through a lot of trauma,” he said. “But the trauma was changed when he finally figured out who he was.”
His son works in the medical field and is married to a medical doctor.
“Don’t look at somebody who’s different than you and think that they’re some crazy nut person who has a mental illness,” Giardinelli said. “My kid does not have mental illness. My kid is very smart, married to another very smart person and they are very happy now that they figured out who they are.”
