LOS ANGELES — Southern California Gas Co. will pay $175,000 in penalties for misleading consumers about the environmental attributes of natural gas, officials announced Monday.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement in connection with “numerous unqualified environmental marketing claims” the utility made in 2019 that natural gas is “renewable,” according to a release.
Such claims are misleading because the vast majority of natural gas — including a majority of the gas distributed by SoCalGas — is not renewable, but rather is derived from fossil fuels, according to the AG.
Chris Gilbride, SoCalGas spokesperson, said the utility is “pleased to have cooperatively resolved” the matter.
“SoCalGas remains committed to delivering increasingly renewable natural gas and other clean fuels to its customers,” he said. “This is part of our aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and delivery of energy by 2045.”
According to Bonta, an investigation by the AG’s office determined that SoCalGas made the misleading statements in a wide range of mediums, including print, electronic media, informative displays, backdrops and promotional swag.
