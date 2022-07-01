LANCASTER — A possible bomb threat to Antelope Valley College’s Lancaster campus forced the evacuation of students and staff on campus, Thursday afternoon.
AV College’s alert system sent out a text message and email at 3:42 p.m. with the message: “Due to a potential threat to the Lancaster campus, please evacuate from the Lancaster campus immediately. More info to follow.”
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies went to the campus and alerted administrators about the potential threat, college officials said. AV College sheriff’s deputies then ordered the campus evacuation.
“We don’t have any details right now; we’re waiting for the commanding officer of our college, Deputy Anderson, to get back to us to find out,” Patty McClure, director of Board & Executive Services, said.
AV College is in the middle of summer session. Fewer than 30 classes were in session at the time of the call. AV College deputies and cadets walked the campus to alert students and staff to evacuate.
Thursday was the last day for former AV College President Ed Knudson, who retired. Knudson was not on campus at the time of the evacuation, though he was in contact with AV College vice presidents. Today is the first day for new President/Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Zellet.
AV College put out a second alert at 5:03 p.m., saying all campus locations were closed and all classes were canceled, for the remainder of Thursday. At 5:50 p.m., the college said the campus was cleared but that classes were still canceled. The campus will reopen, today.
