LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boeing has donated $1 million toward construction of a bridge over a Southern California highway to allow mountain lions and other animals to move between fragmented wilderness areas, the National Wildlife Federation said, Thursday.
The donation was announced at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, which has an exhibit featuring a famous mountain lion that has lived in LA’s sprawling Griffith Park since 2012 after surviving crossings of two major freeways.
The planned wildlife crossing would be built west of Los Angeles at Liberty Canyon, stretching over 10 lanes of heavily traveled US 101 to connect the coastal Santa Monica Mountains on the south to hill country to the north.
