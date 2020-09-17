LANCASTER — Deputy-involved shootings and body worn cameras were at the forefront of the discussion Tuesday night during the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee meeting.
It was held virtually and streamed on Facebook because of COVID-19. Several deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were in attendance, in addition to Capt. Todd Weber. CAC Secretary and Antelope Valley College professor Cynthia Lehman, and CAC Member and NAACP President Shunnon Thomas were also in attendance.
Weber began by discussing the use of force policy, as well as deputy-involved shootings and the process that follows such an incident.
He said many times, the public wants a thorough, yet quick investigation into a deputy-involved shooting, but it’s no easy task. Several steps must be taken before the investigation is complete.
“We do our best to take the investigation out of the hands of the station and put it in the hands of a third party,” Weber said. “With any investigation, the goal is to find the truth.”
According to the LASD website: “(T)he Internal Affairs Bureau Force/Shooting Response Team conducts an administrative review of all deputy-involved shootings, when no one is struck by gunfire. Homicide Bureau is responsible for the criminal investigation of all deputy-involved shootings when a person is struck by gunfire.
“Each deputy-involved shooting is reviewed by independent investigative agencies. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Justice System Integrity Division (JSID) members respond to the scene to conduct an independent and thorough review of the evidence. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) also sends a representative to provide independent oversight for best practices.
“Upon completion of the initial criminal investigation, Homicide Bureau presents the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division (JSID). JSID evaluates the force used by the involved Sheriff’s personnel to determine whether or not the shooting was legally justified or in violation of the law. In case of a fatality, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner conducts a parallel investigation which may include an autopsy and pathology reports.
“In every incident, multiple witness interviews, the examination of available video footage, and expert analysis of significant amounts of forensic evidence are required. Our understanding of these cases may evolve as additional evidence is discovered, collected, analyzed, and reviewed.”
Weber said he wishes the process was quicker, but some things cannot be rushed.
“This is one of the most important investigations we do,” he said. “We have to get it right, but it takes time.”
In an effort to make deputies’ encounters with the public transparent, the Lancaster station is scheduled to be issued body-worn cameras. This has been a point of contention between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Board of Supervisors for some time. In recent months, he took to social media to lambaste the Board for not approving the purchase of the cameras. In response, Supervisor Kathryn Barger explained in a July interview that there were details that needed to be worked out before the camera vendor could be chosen.
The deal has been made and cameras are on their way. Lancaster will be one of the first stations to try them out, though not all 170 patrol deputies will immediately be outfitted with them.
Lancaster station Deputy Green said the cameras were purchased on Sept. 2 and are supposed to be issued by Oct. 1, but that’s not a “concrete” date.
“That’s the date we have at this time,” he said.
Deputy Schiermeister said having the cameras will allow the department to be as transparent as possible, as most encounters will be recorded. However, he did say that not every encounter will be recorded by the camera.
If a deputy stops to ask someone on the street how they are doing, that’s not necessarily a situation that wold be recorded. However, if a deputy is investigating an incident, making a vehicle or pedestrian stop or doing anything else that would be deemed work-related, then recording would be necessary.
The choice to turn off the camera is something that needs to be documented.
“When we turn it (the camera) off, we have to document it in a report and on our computer in our vehicle,” Schiermeister said. “We have to document why and when we turned off the camera.”
Weber called the cameras a “game changer.”
“Video is a very compelling piece of evidence,” he said. “It’s not the be all, end all, but this will be a game changer for us and the community.”
If a picture says a thousand words...then a 5 min video will speak volumes. Body cams are long overdue.
