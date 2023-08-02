MALIBU — The body of a naked man was found inside a barrel Monday and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death, authorities said.

The barrel was first spotted over the weekend but it wasn’t opened until Monday morning, Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau said at a news conference.

