California Missing Girl

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman (center) mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a news conference, on August 9, in Truckee.

 Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing, weeks ago, after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said, Monday.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water.

