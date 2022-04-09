BAKERSFIELD — A body was found in the southern Sierra Nevada’s Kern River downstream from where a boy was swept away, last week, authorities said, Friday.
An air unit searching the river, on Thursday spotted a possible body and it was recovered around 6:20 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.
The location was several hundred yards downstream from where the boy went missing, April 2, in the Keyesville area northeast of Bakersfield.
The body was only described as that of a juvenile. Identification will be made by the county coroner.
