JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Searchers found a body in a remote northeastern area of Joshua Tree National Park, a park statement said.
Several articles of clothing were found in the area, leading to discovery of the body early Wednesday afternoon by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew.
Identification of the body is pending, the statement said.
A search has been underway since Sunday for a 20-year-old Oceanside man who began a hike on May 16.
