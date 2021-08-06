BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County coroner has identified a man found with a gunshot wound in a car on Jawbone Canyon Road last month.
Brock Thomas Boll, 28, of Gardena, was found at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 7 after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man unconscious in a vehicle on Jawbone Canyon Road near Kelso Valley Road, about 30 miles north of Mojave.
The medical examiner determined Boll’s death was a suicide, by a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The blue 2013 Volkswagen had multiple bullet holes and Boll had a pistol in his right hand, according to a court filing obtained by 17 News in Bakersfield.
The gun was registered to Boll.
Jawbone Canyon is a popular camping and off-highway vehicle area during the cooler months.
