ROSAMOND — The remains of a decomposed body found, Aug. 15, in Rosamond have been identified as Ronnetta Faye Martin, 27, of Rosamond, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Following an examination, the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, officials reported.
