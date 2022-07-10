RIO VISTA, Calif. — Authorities recovered the bodies of three men who went missing after being swept away by a river current in Northern California shortly after helping to rescue a child over the holiday weekend, officials said, Wednesday.
The eight-year-old boy was able to make it to shore, July 3, in Three Mile Slough, a popular boating and swimming destination south of Sacramento, but the three men who jumped in the water to help him were pulled under, the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement.
Rio Vista Fire Department, California State Parks and US Coast Guard officials searched for the men in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers, about 40 miles south of Sacramento. After two days of searching, the men’s bodies were recovered, Tuesday, the department said.
“While we wish the outcome of this incident was very different, we continue to hope for healing and closure for the family and friends of those lost,” the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
