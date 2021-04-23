SAN BERNARDINO — Authorities have finally identified the bodies of two homicide victims who were found buried in the Southern California desert in 1980 and linked to a man imprisoned for murder in Mississippi, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
A chain of events that began with a woman using DNA to try to find her biological parents led to identification of the victims as Pamela Dianne Duffey, born in 1959, and William Everette Lane, born in 1960, a department statement said Wednesday.
An archeologist found the bodies in a shallow grave in a remote area of the Mojave Desert a few miles east of the tiny community of Ludlow. They were unclothed, had no IDs and had died from a combination of gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.
Coroner’s investigators estimated they had been in the grave for six to eight months.
Investigators, meanwhile, identified a person of interest, Howard Neal, a Ludlow resident who left after the killings and went to Mississippi, where he was accused of killing his brother and raping and killing his 13-year-old niece and another girl in 1981.
Online records show he was sentenced to death for the murder of his niece.
The Sheriff’s Department said testing later showed his IQ was low enough to indicate he was borderline mentally challenged, and an appeal led to him being resentenced to life terms which Neal, 68, is now serving.
