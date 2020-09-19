JUNIPER HILLS — Juniper Hills and surrounding communities remained under threat by flames from the Bobcat fire Friday as the blaze grew overnight to 72,000 acres with 15% containment as of Friday afternoon.
Authorities issued evacuation orders for Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl, and Paradise Springs, including the area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek and west of Jackson Lake, extended to the north.
“Today our primary focus will be to respond to and address the threats to the communities on the north end of the fire,” the US Forest Service said in an incident update. “A combination of air and ground resources will work at halting the fire’s forward progress while having structure protection in place.”
The Angeles National Forest Twitter feed posted a photo of what appeared to be a DC-10 air tanker dropping retardant with an air attack plane flying above and behind it in hazy orange skies over what appears to be Juniper Hills or southeast Antelope Valley.
According to the tweet the Bobcat fire received 30 miles-plus-per-hour winds “making a hard push to the west and north including the around Valyermo. We have aircraft, crews and equipment doing everything they can to slow the spread.”
