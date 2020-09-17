JUNIPER HILLS — The Bobcat fire jumped Highway 2 Tuesday evening and ignited an estimated 700 to 1,000-acre spot fire in Cooper Canyon, about four miles south of Juniper Hills.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire burned 44,393 acres in the Angeles National Forest and was 3% contained. There were no evacuation orders for Juniper Hills as of Wednesday afternoon.
“They’ll keep updated as it goes,” Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.
Sneed recommended residents monitor Los Angeles County fire and sheriff’s social media accounts and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page for updates.
“We normally put up the evacuations orders and everything on there,” Sneed said.
Air tankers were ordered Wednesday morning to help contain the spot fire in the Cooper Canyon area, according to the Angeles National Forest Twitter account.
Firefighters successfully protected the historic Mount Wilson Observatory. Strategic back fires set throughout the day Tuesday near the observatory were effective in decreasing the intensity and spread of the flames, according to the US Forest Service.
The Bobcat fire started at 12:21 p.. on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation.
