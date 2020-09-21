LOS ANGELES — The Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest grew to an estimated 99,428 acres Sunday with just 15% containment, and officials warned that the flames would continue to spread from the Antelope Valley foothills into the communities of Juniper Hills, Valyermo and Big Pine.
The fire remained active overnight due to poor humidity recovery, and spotting continues to present challenges, according to the US Forest Service, but progress was reported on the south end of the fire in the San Gabriel Valley area.
“Progress was made on holding containment lines on the south end of the fire. Heavy fire activity took place to the north end of the fire where crews worked on constructing indirect line from the north east coming to the south, as well as the north west coming to the south,’’ the Forest Service said.
“Dozerline is being constructed to cut the fire off, this work is starting at Camp Singing Pines heading north.’’
Sunday afternoon, the AFL tweeted that the fire “is holding west of Hwy 39 from Crystal Lake to the San Gabriel Reservoir. Continued winds are pushing both the northwestern and southwestern edges with growth towards the west. Equipment and personnel continue to work to slow the spread of the fire.’’
Evacuation orders were issued for residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39; the unincorporated areas of Juniper Hills, Devils Punchbowl and Paradise Springs; unincorporated areas of Crystal Lake, East Fork of the San Gabriel River and Camp Williams; south of Highway 138, north of Big Rock Creek, east of 87th Street East and west of Largo Vista Road; south of 138th Street East, north of Big Pine Highway and Highway 2, east of Largo Vista Road and west of 263rd Street East; and south of Highway 138, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 155th Street East and west of 165th Street East.
On Saturday night, the unified fire command issued new evacuation orders for people living northwest of Mt. Emma, southeast of Highway 122 and west of Cheseboro Road.
Structures have been damaged in the Antelope Valley and losses were expected, according to Vince Pena, unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The number of homes affected was not available.
Earlier broadcast reports from the scene showed structures that appeared to be homes burning in the Juniper Hills area.
“Yesterday the fire was very active due to the very windy conditions, the fire reached Juniper Hills and the adjacent communities, homes were threatened and impacted,’’ the Forest Service said. “A strategic firing operation occurred to establish a secure line between the Ranch 2 Fire scar and Highway 39. Elsewhere on the fire crews had success improving and securing lines.’’
