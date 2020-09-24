JUNIPER HILLS — The Bobcat Fire increased in size to 113,307 acres in its 18th day as containment more than doubled to 38%, authorities said Wednesday.
“Key to wildland firefighting strategy is building a containment line encircling the fire to stop spread. This is done through coordinated efforts of different crews all the way around the fire perimeter,” Angeles National Forest officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Along the northwestern corner of the fire, crew worked to construct direct line south from Littlerock and north of Highway 2, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire, one of the largest in Los Angeles County history, is burning in the Angeles National Forest and threatening communities in the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley foothills.
Flames have destroyed 52 structures and damaged another 14, with three suffering minor damage and one suffering major damage, according to an ongoing damage assessment provided by Los Angeles County officials.
Of the 70 structures, 38 were described as residential, one commercial and 31 other.
The fire has burned more acres than the Woolsey Fire of 2018, which scorched 96,271 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Tuesday. The Station Fire in 2009 burned 160,577 acres.
The fire came down from the Angeles National Forest into Cima Mesa, Juniper Hills, Pearblossom and Devil’s Punchbowl on Friday and damaged some structures, Vince Pena of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Monday evening.
The Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area was burned by the fire, Los Angeles County parks officials said. The area is closed until further notice.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger reported Tuesday on her Facebook page that the fire burned 90% of Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area.
“The nature center and significant plant life and fauna across its 1,350 acres have been lost,” Barger wrote.
Barger urged anyone impacted by the Bobcat Fire to visit https://211la.org/bobcat-fire to report damages and get connected to recovery resources for mental health, property assessment, social services, building and safety, and financial assistance.
The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest.
The cause has not been determined, but US Forest Service officials are investigating an equipment issue experienced by Southern California Edison that happened around the time the fire broke out.
The utility said in papers filed with the California Public Utilities Commission last week that it would remove a specific section of SCE overhead conductor in the vicinity of Cogswell Dam as requested. SCE reported that “The Jarvis 12 kV circuit out of Dalton Substation experienced a relay operation at 12:16 p.m. on September 6,’’ but maintains that smoke had already been detected by a camera on Mount Wilson at 12:10 p.m. that day.
“While USFS has not alleged that SCE facilities were involved in the ignition of the Bobcat Fire, SCE submits this report in an abundance of caution given USFS’s interest in retaining SCE facilities in connection with its investigation,” the utility said
