American film director, writer and producer Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of “The Monkees,” who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, died at his home in Aspen, Colo., Saturday, surrounded by his family. He was 89.

DENVER — Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of “The Monkees” who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, has died. He was 89.

Rafelson died at his home in Aspen, Saturday night, surrounded by his family, said his wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson.

