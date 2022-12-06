Obit Bob McGrath

Bob McGrath (right) looks at the Cookie Monster as they accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for the children’s show ”Sesame Street,” in 2009, at the Daytime Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles. McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on “Sesame Street,” has died at the age of 90.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90.

McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page, on Sunday: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

