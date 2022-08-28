NEW YORK (AP) — Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help found and lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76.

LuPone, brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, died, Saturday, following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Matt Ross Public Relations.

