Obit Bob Barker

Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of “The Price Is Right,” in Los Angeles in 2007.

 Associated Press

Bob Barker, the enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half century of hosting “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right,” has died. He was 99.

Barker also a longtime animal rights activist died Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said.

