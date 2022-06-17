LANCASTER — The future boardroom in the future Cedar Hall building at Antelope Valley College will be named after retiring AV College President Edward Knudson.
Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the boardroom after Knudson, on Monday night. The resolution also appointed Knudson as president emeritus.
Knudson will retire, at the end of June, after 33 years in higher education. He served as president/superintendent of AV College, the past nine years. AV College trustees and other dignitaries honored Knudson at the meeting with accolades as he prepares to bid the college goodbye.
“Along with you and a truly outstanding team across the college, we’ve done some good work together,” Knudson said in his final report. “And the college is positioned to move to the next 50 years without hesitation.”
Board President Steve Buffalo read the resolution, which contained 10 “whereases” highlighting Knudson’s accomplishments over the past nine years. Those include the passage of Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure approved by local voters, in November 2016, that will facilitate construction of Cedar Hall, and has transformed and modernized the college facilities for decades to come.
“Whereas, Edward Knudson created countless and unprecedented high-quality career opportunities in the community with his visionary leadership in the Airframe Manufacturing Bachelor’s Degree and the nationally recognized rapid completion of aircraft fabrication certification,” Buffalo read.
In addition, the number of degrees and certificates annually awarded at AV College has more than doubled under Knudson’s tenure to a record of 3,635, in 2002.
Martin Tompkins, executive director/CEO of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, thanked Knudson for his partnership over the years to provide students transportation to the campus.
Donna Hill, district director for state Sen. Scott Wilk, and Pamela Balch, district director for Assemblyman Tom Lackey, presented Knudson a resolution from the state Legislature.
Balch texted Lackey and asked what he would like to share about Knudson.
“I’m thankful for the multiple enhancements Ed has brought to college, from physical changes to pragmatic additions, the Antelope Valley College has dramatically put itself in position to support student success,” Balch read. “We will miss Ed’s forward thinking that has always included an innovative path forward.”
Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, also thanked Knudson for his service and dedication to the community.
“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done,” Termeer said on behalf of the supervisor.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer thanked Knudson for his partnership.
“You helped take the south Antelope Valley leaps and bounds ahead,” Hofbauer said.
Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers’ incoming President Jason Bowen wished Knudson well.
“Congratulations,” Bowen said. “I wish you continued success in life and success that continues to be all of our success.”
Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Dave Pine, the lead deputy at AV College, also thanked Knudson on behalf of the sheriff’s department and the team at the college for his support.
“Especially your wife,” Pine said. “We’re going to be missing those holiday meals. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, he and his wife would bring whoever was working that day a complete meal to our officers and deputies who were working.”
Jake Lopez, field representative for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, presented Knudson with a Congressional Record statement. Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise Board President Bret Banks and Executive Director Drew Mercy presented Knudson with the Navigating Change award, presented by the former Antelope Valley Board of Trade, which AV EDGE replaced.
As Banks put it, Knudson “served two years of a one-year term” on the AV Board of Trade. The award recognized “the person or business organization whose spirit of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial approach combined to make a measurable impact on the greater Antelope Valley.”
Ashley Chavez, veterans program coordinator for AV College, and Cathy Hart, interim dean of Community Projects & Extended Learning, also thanked Knudson.
Susan Knudson honored her husband as a servant leader “with a vision for what is not only possible but what is right.”
“Certainly in my husband’s case, a desire to plant trees under whose shade he will never sit,” Susan Kundson said. “That is the reward of being a servant leader — the good one can do; the change affected; the difference that a person can make in a life, in a community.
“I am proud to be Ed Knudson’s wife; I am proud to have been by his side as he has walked this path these last nine years,” she said.
