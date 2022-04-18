LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will consider a resolution to dedicate its new boardroom to retired former Superintendent David J. Vierra in recognition of his “tireless service to District students and staff, years of dedication, commitment to the District, and unwavering integrity and professionalism.”
The Board will hold its first public meeting in the boardroom at 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the new District office at 176 Holston Drive.
Vierra retired last August after 20 years as superintendent and more than 40 years in education, including 33 years in the District.
The boardroom has a separate entrance on the west side of the building. The new boardroom has drop-down screens for the public to follow along with presentations and the agenda. The room has a maximum capacity of about 260 people for Board meetings. The room is carpeted and the ceiling is sound-dampening. The podium is set up to the right of the dais looking on it from the audience’s perspective.
The Board also has its own conference room equipped with a long desk.
“In the past we all shared the same conference room,” Winn said of the Board and cabinet members.
The District’s new headquarters brings all departments together under one roof. The 101,265 square-foot building in the Lancaster Business Park previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. The District uses half of the building, with the remaining space under a lease with Los Angeles County.
The Food Services and Student Services divisions, which both deal with the public, have separate entrances along the north side of the building.
There are numerous conference rooms and open spaces throughout the building for employees to use. District employees will be able to book a conference via a software program. There will be iPads attached to the doors to show who has the room booked to avoid conflicts. For now, employees use sheets of paper.
The building has dozens of windows, including along the north-facing wall, which allows a lot of natural light to pour in. Employee offices have windows with frosting that provide some privacy when they are seated at their desks.
Marisa Rissling, director of Student Services, took Board President Donita Winn for a tour last week.
“Everything is energy efficient,” Rissling said as she demonstrated the motion-sensitive lights.
Every office and all of the open spaces have standing desks. Employees can press a button to extend the desk top so they can stand and work. Or they can lower it to sit at the desk.
There is also a cafe with coffee machines.
“I’ve seen staff members just come in here and collaborate as well,” Rissling said.
The building has two wellness rooms where employees can go to decompress, or nursing mothers can use them for privacy.
“Employees were telling me now that offices are here they’re seeing people for the first time,” Winn said.
